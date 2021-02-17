Alexa
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February

Food ban on high-speed trains likely to end after Feb. 28

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 16:39
CECC chief Chen Shih-chung speaking on a radio show Wednesday morning  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures, including the ban on eating on high-speed rail trains, are likely to be relaxed after Feb. 28, but most restrictions should stay in place, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Wednesday (Feb. 17).

As many countries were battling a second or even a third wave of the coronavirus late last year, Taiwan imposed a set of winter restrictions valid until the end of this month.

Basic measures such as the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport and a ban on foreign citizens without resident certificates were likely to be maintained in March, Chen told a CECC news conference Wednesday.

He said that after Feb. 28, he would consult experts about the likelihood of reopening the country to short-term visits by foreign business people, at least for those coming from low-risk or mid-low-risk countries, CNA reported.

In the longer term, whether or not to allow the return of foreign visitors would not be based on documents proving vaccination but would be linked to the pandemic situation in the country of origin, Chen added.

Measures such as the wearing of masks and the washing of hands have proven their use, so they should continue even after this month, according to the CECC chief. He added that apart from the cluster at the Taoyuan General Hospital, which led to 20 infections and one death, the past months did not see any major outbreaks, showing that current measures were working well.
COVID-19
coronavirus
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
high-speed train
masks

Updated : 2021-02-17 17:20 GMT+08:00

