Taiwan’s TSMC to add 1,000 engineers to production lines amid soaring demand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is planning to send over 1,000 engineers to its facilities in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park to assist in production amid the global chip shortage.

Due to orders from Apple, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and MediaTek, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to dispatch the engineers to Tainan in five to six batches, according to UDN.

TSMC’s Southern Taiwan Science Park facilities are an important manufacturing center for advanced processes. The company produces 16 nm and 10 nm chips at Fab 14, while Fab 18 is responsible for its 5 nm chips.

The company is deploying the extra hands in order to increase its current 5 nm capacity, which stands at around 60,000 to 70,000 wafers per month, up to 120,000 wafers a month, UDN reported. The move reflects the strong demand for its 5 nm chips.

TSMC is also currently building its 3 nm process fab in Tainan. This is expected to enter risk production sometime this year, with volume production estimated to start in the second half of 2022.