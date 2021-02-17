Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) passes around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1... Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) passes around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday,... Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder yells after making a three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday... Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder yells after making a three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slips past Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16,... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slips past Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden dishes around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb... Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden dishes around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points, Joe Harris added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 24-point deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124 on Tuesday night.

The Nets were playing without two of their three main stars, but Harden was more than up for the challenge against the Suns. Kevin Durant was out with a hamstring injury while Kyrie Irving was held out with lower back tightness.

Harden's 3-pointer from a few feet beyond the arc with 31 seconds left gave the Nets their first lead of the game at 126-124 and he hit two more free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining to polish off the win. The Suns didn't score over the final 2:48 of the game.

Brooklyn won its fourth straight game in a triumphant return to Phoenix for coach Steve Nash. The Suns had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Chris Paul scored 29 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Suns. Devin Booker added 22.

Phoenix jumped out a 33-22 lead in the first quarter after shooting 56.5% from the field. The Suns were even better in the second, pouring in 42 points to grab a 75-54 halftime lead.

Brooklyn sliced Phoenix's lead to 100-88 by the end of the third quarter. The Nets would pull within 108-106 midway through the fourth after a corner 3-pointer from Tyler Johnson but the Suns responded with a dunk from Deandre Ayton and a 3 from Mikal Bridges and it looked like they would regain control.

But the Nets had one more run. Harden sliced through the Suns' defense to pull Brooklyn within 124-121 with 1:39 left. Jeff Green's layup with 59 seconds made it 124-123. That set up Harden's decisive 3-pointer on the next possession.

TIP-INS

Nets: Johnson got his first start of the season in Irving's place. The 28-year-old Johnson spent the first half of last season with the Suns before being released in February. Johnson finished with 17 points in 32 minutes.

Suns: Phoenix had a full roster for a second game in a row. The logjam in playing time was one reason the Suns sent rookie forward Jalen Smith to the G League on Monday. The No. 10 overall pick out of Maryland had played in eight games and was averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds. ... The Suns were able to host a season-high 3,000 fans for Tuesday's game. Phoenix started the season with no fans at the arena before allowing 1,500 per game at the beginning of the current seven-game homestand. ... Booker got a technical foul in the first quarter for arguing with officials from the bench.

WELCOME BACK, STEVE

Nash got a big cheer during introductions and one fan shouted “We love Steve Nash!” just before the singing started in the national anthem.

The point guard had the best years of his career with the Suns and was a two-time league MVP. Phoenix hasn’t been to the playoffs since he left in 2012.

“This place means a lot to me, obviously,” Nash said. “Had some incredible years here, incredible teams, teammates, coaches, the organization was first class. And the fans here were fantastic. Lived here for 10 years and loved every minute of it.”

UP NEXT

Nets: Travel to face the L.A. Lakers on Thursday.

Suns: Travel to face New Orleans on Friday.

___

___

