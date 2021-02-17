Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan

12 relatives of Taiwanese woman have been listed as contacts after interacting with her for over 2 months

  844
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 15:04
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 17) confirmed one imported Wuhan coronavirus case who tested positive over two months after she arrived in Taiwan.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one imported infection, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan so far to 938. The latest imported case is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who returned to Taiwan to visit relatives.

According to Chen, Case No. 939 had lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time, having most recently departed from Taiwan in June of 2019. On Oct. 17, 2020, she began to experience a sore throat.

On Oct. 21, she tested positive for COVID-19 and then began quarantine in her residence in the U.S. Subsequent tests for the coronavirus taken on Nov. 14 and 18 both came back negative.

She then returned to Taiwan to visit relatives on Nov. 27 of last year. After entering the country, she went to her residence to undergo her quarantine and has not experienced symptoms of the virus to date.

As she was preparing to travel overseas, she underwent another coronavirus test in a hospital at her own expense on Feb. 15. She tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on Feb. 16.

She was found to have a Ct value of 35 and tested positive for IgM and IgG antibodies. The health department has identified 12 contacts in her case.

Seven of her contacts are family members who live in the same household and have been told to enter home isolation. The other five are family members who did not stay in the same residence and have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 168,862 COVID-19 tests, with 166,357 coming back negative. Out of the 938 officially confirmed cases, 822 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 879 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 50 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Wuhan coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
2021/02/10 15:06
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
2021/02/09 15:46
Taiwan reports 21st case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 21st case from hospital Covid cluster
2021/02/09 14:44
Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year
Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year
2021/02/08 15:46
Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests
Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests
2021/02/08 14:42

Updated : 2021-02-17 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment