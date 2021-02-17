Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 17) confirmed one imported Wuhan coronavirus case who tested positive over two months after she arrived in Taiwan.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one imported infection, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan so far to 938. The latest imported case is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who returned to Taiwan to visit relatives.

According to Chen, Case No. 939 had lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time, having most recently departed from Taiwan in June of 2019. On Oct. 17, 2020, she began to experience a sore throat.

On Oct. 21, she tested positive for COVID-19 and then began quarantine in her residence in the U.S. Subsequent tests for the coronavirus taken on Nov. 14 and 18 both came back negative.

She then returned to Taiwan to visit relatives on Nov. 27 of last year. After entering the country, she went to her residence to undergo her quarantine and has not experienced symptoms of the virus to date.

As she was preparing to travel overseas, she underwent another coronavirus test in a hospital at her own expense on Feb. 15. She tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on Feb. 16.

She was found to have a Ct value of 35 and tested positive for IgM and IgG antibodies. The health department has identified 12 contacts in her case.

Seven of her contacts are family members who live in the same household and have been told to enter home isolation. The other five are family members who did not stay in the same residence and have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 168,862 COVID-19 tests, with 166,357 coming back negative. Out of the 938 officially confirmed cases, 822 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 879 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 50 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.