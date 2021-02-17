Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Amazon to manufacture in India

E-commerce giant to collaborate with Foxconn subsidiary in Chennai

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/02/17 14:57
Amazon Fire TV Stick (AP Photo)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amazon India will begin production of its devices locally for the first time in an effort to reduce its reliance on China.

By working with Taiwan's Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology, Amazon will operate in Chennai to manufacture Fire TV Sticks, which are popular devices used to stream shows on smart TVs. Production is said to begin later this year, according to a blog post on their website.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's minister of electronics and information technology, communications, and law & justice, stated, “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”

Amazon's transition to domestic production parallels the government of India's effort to become more self-sufficient following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation. One of the expected outcomes of this movement is to give India a competitive edge in the global economy.

The e-commerce giant is not the first tech company to set up operations in India. Amazon joins various other companies, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. in the move.
amazon
India China tensions
global economy
fire stick
India
Foxconn India

RELATED ARTICLES

Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
2021/02/16 12:04
New WTO head promises to treat Taiwan fairly
New WTO head promises to treat Taiwan fairly
2021/02/16 10:39
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
2021/02/08 14:30
Indian territory looks to Taiwan for electric vehicle investment
Indian territory looks to Taiwan for electric vehicle investment
2021/02/06 17:17
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
2021/02/03 10:30

Updated : 2021-02-17 15:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment