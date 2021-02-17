Amazon to manufacture in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amazon India will begin production of its devices locally for the first time in an effort to reduce its reliance on China.

By working with Taiwan's Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology, Amazon will operate in Chennai to manufacture Fire TV Sticks, which are popular devices used to stream shows on smart TVs. Production is said to begin later this year, according to a blog post on their website.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's minister of electronics and information technology, communications, and law & justice, stated, “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”

Amazon's transition to domestic production parallels the government of India's effort to become more self-sufficient following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation. One of the expected outcomes of this movement is to give India a competitive edge in the global economy.

The e-commerce giant is not the first tech company to set up operations in India. Amazon joins various other companies, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. in the move.