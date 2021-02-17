Alexa
Scott scores 37, leads LMU past Santa Clara 76-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 12:45
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Scott had a career-high 37 points as Loyola Marymount beat Santa Clara 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Scott's jumper gave LMU a 74-73 lead with 13.8 seconds left and Joe Quintana capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining. Christian Carlyle's potential-tying 3 hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Keli Leaupepe had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (10-6, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Quintana added 12 points.

Jalen Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Broncos (9-5, 3-3). DJ Mitchell added 16 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 15 points and Carlyle had 14.

The Lions evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 14:17 GMT+08:00

