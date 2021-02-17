Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Champagnie scores 21 to lift St. John's past Xavier 93-84

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 12:13
Champagnie scores 21 to lift St. John's past Xavier 93-84

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 21 points as St. John’s topped Xavier 93-84 on Tuesday night.

Rasheem Dunn had 17 points for St. John’s (14-8, 8-7 Big East Conference). Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and nine rebounds. Posh Alexander had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

St. John’s posted a season-high 24 assists.

Zach Freemantle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-4, 4-4). Colby Jones scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds. Paul Scruggs had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated St. John’s 69-61 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 14:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment