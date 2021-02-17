Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goodwin carries Saint Louis past La Salle 78-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 12:16
Goodwin carries Saint Louis past La Salle 78-57

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 78-57 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 19 points for Saint Louis (11-3, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points.

Jhamir Brickus scored a season-high 22 points for the Explorers (8-13, 5-9). Jack Clark added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Billikens leveled the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 14:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment