China claims it busted fake vaccine rings, though some shipments sent overseas

A medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese investigators have claimed that a number of fake vaccine rings have been busted over the past couple of weeks, while an unknown number of 58,000 fake vaccines has been sent overseas through Hong Kong, state media CCTV reported.

The fake COVID-19 vaccines were made of saline solution and in some cases just mineral water, Xinhua reported, adding that 21 vaccine scams have been busted since late last year, with up to 70 people arrested.

Out of these, the largest scam involved the illegal sale of 58,000 coronavirus jabs for up to 18 million RMB (US$2.8 million). Some fake vaccines were said to have been smuggled to Hong Kong and from there to unknown countries.

The reports of fake shots, however, raise questions over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by certified Chinese pharmaceutical companies.

Lu Jun (陸軍), a physician and founder of the renowned human rights group Beijing Yirenping Center, told RFA that the fake vaccine stories could serve as an excuse for the disappointing results of Chinese vaccines or for other potential failures overseas, as China has a long history of faulty certified vaccines being administered to adults and children, in some cases leading to irreversible physical harm.

Not long ago, French President Emmanuel Macron warned about the lack of information about China’s COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharma, saying they might even facilitate the emergence of new variants.