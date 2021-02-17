Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/17 11:48
Russell lifts Rhode Island over Dayton 91-89 in 2OT

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell had 20 points as Rhode Island edged Dayton 91-89 in double overtime on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Ishmael Leggett made consecutive 3-pointers for the Rams as they ended the second overtime on a 12-7 surge. With three seconds left, Dayton mishandled the inbounds pass near midcourt to end it.

Russell also had seven assists and five rebounds, and his four steals gives him a program-best 210. Leggett finished with 18 points for Rhode Island (10-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jeremy Sheppard added 17 points and six rebounds. Makhel Mitchell had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Zimi Nwokeji scored a career-high 29 points and had nine rebounds for the Flyers (11-7, 7-6). Jalen Crutcher added 22 points. Ibi Watson had 16 points and six rebounds.

Jordy Tshimanga split a pair of free throws for Dayton with six seconds left, and Russell missed a 3 that forced the first overtime tied a 69. Martin made 1 of 2 from the line to make it 78-all with 10 seconds left. Crutcher missed a 3 at the buzzer to send it to a second overtime.

The Rams evened the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 67-56 on Jan. 30.

