Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Turner lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 75-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 10:58
Turner lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 75-62

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Turner had 27 points as Bowling Green topped Ball State 75-62 on Tuesday night. Kaden Metheny added 21 points for the Falcons.

Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points and four blocks for Bowling Green (12-9, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Fulcher added seven rebounds.

The Falcons forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Jarron Coleman had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (7-10, 5-7). He also had seven turnovers against six assists. Ishmael El-Amin added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball State defeated Bowling Green 88-64 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment