Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to increase production of indigenous missiles in 2021

Country ratcheting up defenses this year in face of Chinese threat

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 12:36
Display of indigenously made missiles in Taiwan

Display of indigenously made missiles in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will ramp up production of a range of indigenous weapons systems this year, including anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to speed up production to meet national security needs, according to the Liberty Times, citing military sources. The institute is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and sale of defense technology and weaponry.

Defense systems on the mass production list include the surface-to-air, anti-ballistic missile Sky Bow III (Tien Kung III) and the Hsiung Feng III, a supersonic missile capable of destroying both land-based and naval targets, said sources familiar with the matter.

The country also seeks to produce a limited number of novel arms systems that have been tested and are awaiting upgrades. These include the Sky Sword II (Tien Chien II), a radar-guided air-to-air missile, and special missile systems that have been deployed but not yet revealed, according to the report.

Taiwan is under a constant military threat from China. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on a regular basis in recent months, with the 10th such sortie this month recorded on Tuesday (Feb. 16).
missile
defense
PLAAF
Taiwan
China
Sky Bow
Hsiung Feng
Sky Sword
missiles

RELATED ARTICLES

China considering rare earth export controls to target US defense production: Report
China considering rare earth export controls to target US defense production: Report
2021/02/16 20:12
Taiwan to work with Harvard's Fairbank Center on promoting Taiwan studies
Taiwan to work with Harvard's Fairbank Center on promoting Taiwan studies
2021/02/16 17:21
Australia must stand with US in potential Taiwan Strait conflict: Scholar
Australia must stand with US in potential Taiwan Strait conflict: Scholar
2021/02/16 17:17
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
2021/02/16 16:48
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
2021/02/16 14:51

Updated : 2021-02-17 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment