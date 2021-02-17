Taiwan to increase production of indigenous missiles in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will ramp up production of a range of indigenous weapons systems this year, including anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to speed up production to meet national security needs, according to the Liberty Times, citing military sources. The institute is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and sale of defense technology and weaponry.

Defense systems on the mass production list include the surface-to-air, anti-ballistic missile Sky Bow III (Tien Kung III) and the Hsiung Feng III, a supersonic missile capable of destroying both land-based and naval targets, said sources familiar with the matter.

The country also seeks to produce a limited number of novel arms systems that have been tested and are awaiting upgrades. These include the Sky Sword II (Tien Chien II), a radar-guided air-to-air missile, and special missile systems that have been deployed but not yet revealed, according to the report.

Taiwan is under a constant military threat from China. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on a regular basis in recent months, with the 10th such sortie this month recorded on Tuesday (Feb. 16).