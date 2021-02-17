Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Francis (N.Y.) defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 10:39
St. Francis (N.Y.) defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Unique McLean scored a career-high 25 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 22 points and six assists for for St. Francis (6-8, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Travis Atson had 19 points. Vuk Stevanic had six of the Terriers' season-high 20 assists.

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds for the Knights (7-12, 6-7). Jahlil Jenkins added 16 points. Elyjah Williams had 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment