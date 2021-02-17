Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Joiner scores 17 to lift Tulsa over Temple 72-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 10:44
Joiner scores 17 to lift Tulsa over Temple 72-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner posted 17 points as Tulsa topped Temple 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Rachal had 13 points for Tulsa (10-9, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Darien Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.

Temple totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Khalif Battle had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (4-9, 3-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points. Jake Forrester had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-17 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment