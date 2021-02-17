Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

  183
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/17 11:14
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (Feb. 16), marking the 10th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the aircraft.

Chinese planes have been tracked this month in Taiwan’s ADIZ on Feb. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, and 16. Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been sending planes into the ADIZ on a regular basis, with most sorties occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and consisting of one to three planes.

PLAAF aircraft were detected on a total of 27 days in January, while last year they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport plane based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 and manufactured by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members depending on the variant.

The Chinese aircraft is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a top speed of 660 kilometers per hour, with a 10.4-km service ceiling and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on Feb. 16 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
PLAAF
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplanes on 2nd day of Lunar New Year
Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplanes on 2nd day of Lunar New Year
2021/02/13 13:39
2 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/09 10:07
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/08 10:46
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/05 08:04
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/02 09:30

Updated : 2021-02-17 12:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment