Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Osaka ends Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei's historic run at Australian Open

By Central News Agency
2021/02/17 10:51
Hsieh Su-wei (Facebook, AustralianOpen)

Hsieh Su-wei (Facebook, AustralianOpen)

Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei's (謝淑薇) historic run at the Australian Open came to an end when she was beaten in straight sets by 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in Melbourne Tuesday.

Hsieh is the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women's singles quarter-final at a grand slam event.

However, the Taiwanese player was overpowered by world No. 3 Osaka, who recorded her 12th consecutive win in grand slam tournaments as she won the match 6-2, 6-2.

The defeat also marked the end of Hsieh's campaign in the event, where she competed in both the women's singles and doubles.

On Saturday, Hsieh and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova, the world No. 1 pairing in the women's doubles, suffered a shock defeat in their second-round match against Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia.

Updated : 2021-02-17 11:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment