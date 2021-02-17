Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 09:15
Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Sawamura joins the Red Sox after a 10-year stint in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He went 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts).

The deal has a dual club and player option for the 2023 season. Boston made room on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-17 11:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment