T-wolves: Russell to have knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 09:07
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and be sidelined for four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Russell, who has missed the last three games due to soreness in his left leg, was diagnosed with a loose body in his knee. The procedure will take place Wednesday.

Russell, who turns 25 next week, is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists this season on 42.6% shooting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft had quadriceps soreness in his right leg earlier that kept him out for four games.

More than a calendar year after the Timberwolves acquired Russell in a trade with Golden State, pairing him with his pal Karl-Anthony Towns, the Russell-Towns duo has played in only five games together. Towns missed long stretches of time because of a wrist injury last season and this one. More recently, he was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than three weeks.

