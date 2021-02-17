Alexa
The Latest: Barty faces Muchova in Australian quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 08:23
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Play is underway as the quarterfinals resume at the Australian Open, with the first match pitting top-seeded Ash Barty against No. 25 Karolina Muchova.

They'll be followed by an all-American matchup between Jennifer Brady and unseeded Jessica Pegula.

Then come the last two men's quarterfinals. Andrey Rublev faces fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev, and in the night session, Rafael Nadal plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal is trying to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the 35th time.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-17 09:40 GMT+08:00

