Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

'Game of Thrones' stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 07:05
'Game of Thrones' stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy

LONDON (AP) — The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir.

“Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.

Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”

No further details were given.

It's the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.

They announced in September that they were expecting the child.

The New York Post's Page Six first reported the news of the birth after publishing a photo of the couple running errands with the baby in London.

Their relationship began in 2011 on the set of HBO's “Game of Thrones” where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, he a brother of the Night's Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

Updated : 2021-02-17 08:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open