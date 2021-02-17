Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 2 Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23 after COVID-19 pause

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 06:24
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates a score against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in...

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates a score against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in...

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season.

The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday's home game against Oklahoma State. The conference didn't specify whether the Oklahoma State postponement was over COVID-19 issues or the wintry weather affecting Texas.

Baylor hasn't played since matching the best start in school history at 17-0 with an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas on Feb. 2. If the current schedule holds, the Bears (9-0 in the Big 12) will go three weeks between games.

There is just one other scheduled game for Baylor at the moment: home against No. 13 West Virginia on Feb. 25. That game has been rescheduled twice.

The Bears have six other games that could be rescheduled, but the school says not all of them will be. The conference has an extra week before the Big 12 tournament to try to play postponed games.

Baylor's unscheduled home games include Texas, TCU, 15th-ranked Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The road games that could be rescheduled are No. 9 Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Updated : 2021-02-17 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open