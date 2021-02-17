Alexa
Palantir, CoStar Group fall; AutoNation, BorgWarner rise

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 05:10
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

CoStar Group Inc., down $39.39 to $900.37.

The real estate data company made a competing buyout offer for CoreLogic, which has agreed to be sold to private equity groups.

AutoNation Inc. up $1.04 to $79.43.

The auto retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp., up 32 cents to $43.84.

The building materials supplier reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results as demand grows.

BorgWarner Inc., up $1.79 to $43.78.

The auto parts supplier is buying a majority of Germany's Akasol, which makes battery systems.

US Foods Holding Corp., down 90 cents to $35.99.

The food distributor's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.52 to $52.04.

Energy company stocks made gains as natural gas prices jumped after a bitter winter storm left millions without power.

Bank of America Corp., up 90 cents to $34.27.

Rising bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, helped lift bank stocks.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down $4.07 to $27.84.

The software company reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss.

Updated : 2021-02-17 06:42 GMT+08:00

