Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 04:07
Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.

Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week.

Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) won, as did St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million).

Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million) lost.

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-17 05:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday