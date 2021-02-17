Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2428 Down 5
Mar 2498 Down 5
May 2420 Down 8
May 2465 2470 2401 2428 Down 5
Jul 2460 2465 2400 2420 Down 8
Sep 2459 2463 2400 2418 Down 6
Dec 2453 2458 2397 2416 Down 2
Mar 2430 2430 2400 2414 Up 1
May 2427 2427 2405 2414 Up 3
Jul 2408 2416 2408 2416 Up 4
Sep 2413 2419 2412 2419 Up 4
Dec 2421 2428 2421 2428 Up 5

Updated : 2021-02-17 05:12 GMT+08:00

