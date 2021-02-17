BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2428
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2498
|Down
|5
|May
|2420
|Down
|8
|May
|2465
|2470
|2401
|2428
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2460
|2465
|2400
|2420
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2459
|2463
|2400
|2418
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2453
|2458
|2397
|2416
|Down
|2
|Mar
|2430
|2430
|2400
|2414
|Up
|1
|May
|2427
|2427
|2405
|2414
|Up
|3
|Jul
|2408
|2416
|2408
|2416
|Up
|4
|Sep
|2413
|2419
|2412
|2419
|Up
|4
|Dec
|2421
|2428
|2421
|2428
|Up
|5