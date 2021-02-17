BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2428 Down 5 Mar 2498 Down 5 May 2420 Down 8 May 2465 2470 2401 2428 Down 5 Jul 2460 2465 2400 2420 Down 8 Sep 2459 2463 2400 2418 Down 6 Dec 2453 2458 2397 2416 Down 2 Mar 2430 2430 2400 2414 Up 1 May 2427 2427 2405 2414 Up 3 Jul 2408 2416 2408 2416 Up 4 Sep 2413 2419 2412 2419 Up 4 Dec 2421 2428 2421 2428 Up 5