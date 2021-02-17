Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to camp, sign Jeff Mathis

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 03:10
Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to camp, sign Jeff Mathis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was among 31 non-roster players the Philadelphia Phillies have invited to spring training.

Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019 when he was suspended under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The charges against Herrera were dismissed but he was removed from the team’s 40-man roster last year and wasn’t part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season.

He will report to the team’s minor league mini-camp.

Catcher Jeff Mathis signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday and will join the major league camp. Mathis batted .161 in 24 games for Texas last season.

Other non-roster players invited to major league spring training include: pitchers Neftalí Feliz, Brandon Kintzler, Bryan Mitchell, Iván Nova, Héctor Rondón and Michael Ynoa; catchers Christian Bethancourt and Rodolfo Durán; infielder Ronald Torreyes and outfielders Travis Jankowski and Matt Joyce.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports¶

Updated : 2021-02-17 05:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday