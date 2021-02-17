Alexa
Dolphins kicker Sanders signs $22 million deal through 2026

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 02:27
FILE - Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of ...

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status.

Sanders, the Dolphins' leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed.

Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record.

His career totals are 77 of 89 for 87%. Sanders was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2018.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-17 03:37 GMT+08:00

