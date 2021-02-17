Alexa
The Latest: Miami Open tennis allows 750 fans per session

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/17 01:50
FILE - At left, in a March 31, 2019, file photo, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, kisses the trophy after defeating John Isner in the singles final of t...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Miami Open plans to allow 750 fans on the grounds per session for this year’s tennis tournament, and they’ll be allowed to watch matches on the showcase court.

Those matches will be played in the grandstand, which seats 5,000, meaning crowds there will be limited to 15% of capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament will again be held at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium site, where it moved in 2019. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The stadium court for showcase matches in 2019 will not be used this year.

The tournament runs March 23-April 4.

Total attendance for this year’s tournament is expected to be about 18,000. That’s less than 5% of the 2019 attendance total of 388,734 for an event that typically attracts most of the world’s top players.

