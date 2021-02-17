Alexa
AP source: Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/17 01:47
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short arrives for an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., in this Thursday, July 26, 2018, fi...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.

Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

