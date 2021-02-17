Alexa
Gang member pleads guilty to role in killing of teenager

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 00:57
BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to his role in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said.

Eliseo Vaquerano Canas, 21, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, and as part of that plea, the native of El Salvador admitted to being involved in the July 2018 slaying of the teen in Lynn, according to a statement Tuesday from the Boston U.S. attorney's office.

According to prosecutors, Vaquerano Canas was a member of the Sykos Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13 and had attained “homeboy” status in the gang, which is generally achieved by committing a significant act of violence.

The victim was found in a Lynn park with dozens of stab wounds, prosecutors said. As part of his guilty plea, Vaquerano Canas admitted that he participated in the killing while a member of the MS-13 gang.

He faces up to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 18.

