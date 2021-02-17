Alexa
Apple Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/17 00:45
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Faithless in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250272751 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah - 9781250178626 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. It All Falls Down by Denise Grover Swank - 9781940562377 - (DGS)

4. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah - 9781429927840 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. If It’s Only Love by Lexi Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Ever After, LLC)

6. Blackout After Dark by Marie Force - 9781950654987 - (HTJB, Inc.)

7. Reckless Road by Christine Feehan - 9780593099872 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery - 9781488077760 - (HQN Books)

9. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424105 - (Avon)

10. Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618560 - (Random House Publishing Group)

Updated : 2021-02-17 02:05 GMT+08:00

