Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

By ROB GILLIES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/17 00:02
Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s main opposition party on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said Canada should not be turning a blind eye to genocide.

“Canada must take a stand, but we do not need to do this alone. We should work with our closest allies,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said China is also imposing a police state on Hong Kong and arbitrarily detaining two Canadians in Chinese prisons. Trudeau has not said whether Canada will pressure the IOC or consider not sending Canadian athletes.

O'Toole said if the Olympics are not moved, a boycott could be considered.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in October that a boycott by his country is a possibility and the the World Uyghur Congress recently labelled the event the “Genocide Games” and asked the IOC to move the Olympics from China.

A coalition of 180 rights groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, Hong Kong residents and others sent an open letter this month calling for a diplomatic boycott.

The IOC has said repeatedly that awarding the Olympics “does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country” that hosts them.

Beijing is the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The IOC awarded it the Winter Olympics in 2015 when several Europe bidders, including Oslo and Stockholm, backed out for political or financial reasons.

The Canadian Olympic Committee didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Updated : 2021-02-17 02:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday