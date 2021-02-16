Volunteer paramedics patrol streets of Venezuela's capital

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz disinfects the group's one ambulance after transporting a patient suspected of having COVID-19, in ... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz disinfects the group's one ambulance after transporting a patient suspected of having COVID-19, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The self-sufficient volunteer group that seeks its own funding and operates entirely independently of the government is now prioritizing new coronavirus cases and offering free rides to the hospital in their single ambulance. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz, right, hugs a paramedic who works with... Wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz, right, hugs a paramedic who works with the Ministry of Transportation, at the scene of a traffic accident on a main highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. According to the volunteers, most of their calls involve traffic accidents. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics Laura Lara, from left, Alexander Barreto and Bran C... Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics Laura Lara, from left, Alexander Barreto and Bran Cabello, relax in the only room they have at their operations base in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Their operations base is located in a rented office space in a national newspaper building that no longer prints a paper edition. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz rubs her face at the end of her shift a... Wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz rubs her face at the end of her shift at the group's operations base in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The self-sufficient volunteers seek their own funding and operate entirely independently from the government. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

An Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic follows on a motorcycle their single ambulance transporting a patient who was injured in a road accident, in... An Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic follows on a motorcycle their single ambulance transporting a patient who was injured in a road accident, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The volunteer group keeps a constant ear on walkie-talkie radio traffic and scan online chats dedicated to emergency services. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics move a person injured in a motorcycle accident on a scoop stretcher into their single ambulance, in Caracas, V... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics move a person injured in a motorcycle accident on a scoop stretcher into their single ambulance, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The volunteer paramedics say they feed off the adrenaline of each emergency call. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics, Laura Lara, from left, Zully Rodiz and Jonathan Qu... Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics, Laura Lara, from left, Zully Rodiz and Jonathan Quantip, resupply their trauma kit, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. These self-sufficient volunteers seek their own funding and operate entirely independent of government. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A civil defense worker grimaces as Angels of the Road paramedic volunteer Zully Rodiz applies drops on his eyes after a car fire at a parking lot in C... A civil defense worker grimaces as Angels of the Road paramedic volunteer Zully Rodiz applies drops on his eyes after a car fire at a parking lot in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Rodiz is trained as an architect and earns a living managing social media websites. She has picked up first aid basics through courses and on‑the‑job learning. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics Rodolfo Alvarado, right, and Zully Rodiz, place an ... Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics Rodolfo Alvarado, right, and Zully Rodiz, place an oxygen mask on a woman who was in a residential building when a car burst into flames in the parking lot, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Despite receiving no paychecks, the roughly 40 volunteer paramedics are ready at a moment's notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets to attend an emergency. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Jonathan Quantip, right center, calms a dog that became agitated after a parking lot car fire at residential bu... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Jonathan Quantip, right center, calms a dog that became agitated after a parking lot car fire at residential building in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Quantip, 44, said he and co-founder Zuly Rodiz launched the project two years ago after watching their country precipitously decline over years of political and social crisis. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics tend to a man's injuries after his car caught fire at a parking lot in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 202... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics tend to a man's injuries after his car caught fire at a parking lot in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Despite receiving no paychecks, the roughly 40 volunteer paramedics of Angels of the Road are ready at a moment's notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets to attend an emergency. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz speaks on the radio as she arrives to a car fire at a parking lot in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Fe... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz speaks on the radio as she arrives to a car fire at a parking lot in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The volunteers keep a constant ear on walkie-talkie radio traffic and scan online chats dedicated to emergency services. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics, in grey and blue uniforms, place a motorcycle acci... Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics, in grey and blue uniforms, place a motorcycle accident victim onto a scoop stretcher, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. According to the volunteers, most of their calls involve traffic accidents. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics transfer a person suspected of having COVID-19 into their one ambulance, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb.... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics transfer a person suspected of having COVID-19 into their one ambulance, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Each day brings on average three to four calls, and the new coronavirus pandemic means that at least one of those is a request to take a patient with trouble breathing to a hospital. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing a biosecurity suit, Dr. Debora Mejia, an Angels of the Road volunteer, walks out of a house after visiting two COVID-19 patients in Caracas, V... Wearing a biosecurity suit, Dr. Debora Mejia, an Angels of the Road volunteer, walks out of a house after visiting two COVID-19 patients in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Each day brings on average three to four calls, and the new coronavirus pandemic means that at least one of those is a request to take a patient with trouble breathing to a hospital. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz, right, and Dr. Brayan Alfaro, measure the vital signs readings of a person suspected of having COV... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic Zully Rodiz, right, and Dr. Brayan Alfaro, measure the vital signs readings of a person suspected of having COVID-19, at his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The self-sufficient volunteer group, who seek their own funding and operate entirely independently of the government, are now prioritizing new coronavirus cases and offering free rides in their single ambulance to the hospital. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics drive their one ambulance on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Despite receiving no paych... Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics drive their one ambulance on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Despite receiving no paychecks, the roughly 40 volunteer paramedics are ready at a moment's notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets to attend an emergency. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A boy who was involved in a motorcycle accident is transported to the hospital by Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics in their only ambulance in C... A boy who was involved in a motorcycle accident is transported to the hospital by Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics in their only ambulance in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The volunteer corps relies on donated medical supplies and funding from international organizations to provide much-needed emergency services, operating entirely independent of the government. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics take a boy on a stretcher to their ambulance after he... Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics take a boy on a stretcher to their ambulance after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Despite receiving no paychecks, its roughly 40 paramedics are ready at a moment’s notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's deepening crisis has gutted emergency ambulance services, so a group of volunteer paramedics has stepped into the void to offer life-saving help on the tough streets of Caracas.

Calling themselves Angels of the Road, the volunteer corps relies on donated medical supplies and funding from international organizations. Despite receiving no paychecks, its roughly 40 paramedics are ready at a moment's notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets.

Jonathan Quantip, 44, said he and co-founder Zuly Rodiz launched the project two years ago after watching their native Venezuela precipitously decline over years of political and social crisis.

“We Venezuelans have to solve our own country's problems," Quantip said. "We have to use the skills we're each good at.”

The group works on a shoestring budget with nothing left over for wages, so each paramedic relies on another source of income. Some donate their off-time after working in hospitals and firehouses. Others flip burgers in fast-food restaurants.

The paramedics say they feed off the adrenaline of each emergency call to a chaotic crash scene or shooting in an underserved barrio. Simple gestures of gratitude also motivate them, said 21-year-old paramedic Laura Lara.

“It's helping people and hearing them say ‘thank you’ after hanging on despite their pain and suffering,” Lara said. “All that emotion is what makes you fall in love with this."

Venezuela was once a wealthy oil nation, but years of political crisis has left it in ruins. Most residents don’t have reliable running water and electricity at home. The crisis has sent more than 5 million fleeing in a migration rivaling that of war-torn Syria.

Venezuela's hospitals lack basic medicine and trained personnel and there aren’t enough ambulances in service to meet the needs of its population, said Quantip, adding that no other volunteer paramedic organizations like this exist in Venezuela. Some state services exist, but they are unreliable and often don't have adequate medical supplies, while private companies are more expensive than most Venezuelans can afford.

Staffers for Angels of the Road work in rented office space at a national newspaper that no longer prints a paper edition. They keep a constant ear on walkie-talkie radio traffic and scan online chats dedicated to emergency services.

Sometimes, colleagues in the public sector ambulance and fire services need help and call them for backup, they said, noting a recent call from a firehouse with a truck that had no gasoline.

Rodiz, 38, was trained as an architect and earns a living managing social media websites. She picked up the basics of first aid through courses and learning from others in the street.

Most of their calls involve traffic accidents in Caracas, where general lawlessness means few obey stop signs and signals, Rodiz said.

Rodiz said they've abandoned any sense of rivalry with public services, including police, fire and ambulances. Their colleagues in the public sector often lack basic medical supplies like gloves, so they share what they have, she said.

“The moment comes that they call saying, ‘Look, we need your help,’” she said. “OK, you do it with all the love and care in the world in order to be able to help anybody who opens the door for us.”

Each day brings on average three to four calls, and the new coronavirus pandemic means that at least one of those is a request to take a patient with trouble breathing to a hospital, putting the volunteers themselves at risk of catching the disease.

Dr. Luis Richard, a surgeon who specializes in trauma care, trained many members of Angels of the Road, calling them “stars.” He said there simply aren't enough paramedics to meet the need.

Richard, who recently migrated to Costa Rica, said the first responders often mean the difference between life and death.

“Fifty percent of the patients live or die because of their pre-hospital care,” Richard said. “They’re the ones making the difference.”

___

Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP