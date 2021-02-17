Alexa
Jags add 3 to personnel staff, including Davis, MacCracken

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 00:16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their personnel staff Tuesday by hiring Michael Davis as senior personnel executive, Trip MacCracken as director of roster management and Drew Hughes as player personnel coordinator.

All three will report to general manager Trent Baalke.

Davis joins the Jaguars after spending five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as personnel executive.

MacCracken is entering his 20th NFL season, last serving in the league from 2010-17 as the director of football administration for the Chiefs. He served most recently as the director of player personnel for the XFL’s New York Guardians (2019-20). He also worked as the salary cap manager for the Cleveland Browns (1999-2009).

Hughes most recently served as the director of player personnel with South Carolina (2020). He also previously helped recruiting efforts at Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina State, UCF and Alabama.

___

Updated : 2021-02-17 02:03 GMT+08:00

