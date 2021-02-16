Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No-confidence debate begins in Thailand's Parliament

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 23:49
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha takes off his mask before the start of a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tues...
Opposition leader from Pheu Thai Party, Sompong Amornwat, speaks during a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 1...
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, listens to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan before the start of a no-confidence debate at th...
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul takes a selfie before the start of a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand...
Members of the House attend a joint-session no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The no-confidence deb...

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha takes off his mask before the start of a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tues...

Opposition leader from Pheu Thai Party, Sompong Amornwat, speaks during a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 1...

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, listens to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan before the start of a no-confidence debate at th...

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul takes a selfie before the start of a no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand...

Members of the House attend a joint-session no-confidence debate at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The no-confidence deb...

BANGKOK (AP) — Opposition parties in Thailand on Tuesday began debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine members of his Cabinet who face accusations of mismanaging the economy, bungling the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abusing human rights and corruption.

It is the second no-confidence debate that Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019. In February last year, Prayuth and five Cabinet ministers easily turned back a no-confidence vote in the lower house. All 10 being grilled this year are expected to coast through again with the backing of the governing coalition.

The current debate is scheduled over four days, with voting to take place Saturday.

On the first day, the opposition parties concentrated on Prayuth, accusing him of responsibility for the government's alleged failures.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” Prayuth said in defending himself. “This is a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation.”

Updated : 2021-02-17 02:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday