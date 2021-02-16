Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 17 9 21 30 1 10 4 0 3 68 13.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 17 8 18 26 11 4 4 1 3 45 17.8
Mitchell Marner Toronto 16 7 16 23 11 8 0 0 2 42 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 17 7 15 22 3 10 2 0 0 62 11.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 15 7 14 21 -1 6 1 0 1 35 20.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 15 13 7 20 7 2 4 0 5 65 20.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 19 2 17 19 -14 8 0 0 0 50 4.0
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 14 7 11 18 6 2 4 1 1 52 13.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 13 7 11 18 -1 4 2 0 0 31 22.6
Brad Marchand Boston 14 9 9 18 7 4 2 1 1 40 22.5
Brock Boeser Vancouver 19 11 7 18 -3 8 3 1 1 52 21.2
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 13 4 13 17 0 2 1 0 1 30 13.3
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 13 5 12 17 0 10 1 0 0 16 31.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 12 9 8 17 4 6 7 0 2 32 28.1
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 15 10 7 17 11 0 2 0 3 53 18.9
Mark Stone Vegas 13 4 12 16 8 9 1 0 3 24 16.7
Elias Lindholm Calgary 15 5 11 16 3 12 2 0 2 39 12.8
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 14 6 10 16 5 2 2 0 2 40 15.0
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 13 8 8 16 4 2 3 0 3 44 18.2

Updated : 2021-02-17 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh makes history with victory at Australian Open
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday