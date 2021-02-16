Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 15

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 23 265 172 761 33.1
Curry, GS 28 282 140 844 30.1
Embiid, PHI 22 207 212 652 29.6
Lillard, POR 25 223 185 731 29.2
Doncic, DAL 27 271 178 785 29.1
LaVine, CHI 26 261 117 732 28.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL 26 268 162 727 28.0
Leonard, LAC 23 224 123 615 26.7
Jokic, DEN 26 266 121 690 26.5
Brown, BOS 24 240 88 624 26.0
Young, ATL 25 183 227 648 25.9
Tatum, BOS 21 198 83 538 25.6
James, LAL 28 261 120 714 25.5
Booker, PHO 22 197 98 539 24.5
Williamson, NO 25 235 135 609 24.4
Mitchell, UTA 26 215 110 629 24.2
Ingram, NO 26 217 124 624 24.0
Harden, BKN 23 169 143 549 23.9
Vucevic, ORL 28 263 62 663 23.7
Fox, SAC 26 219 118 604 23.2

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Holmes, SAC 136 210 .648
Harrell, LAL 150 233 .644
Allen, CLE 122 190 .642
Gobert, UTA 150 235 .638
Williamson, NO 235 387 .607
Kanter, POR 129 214 .603
Plumlee, DET 104 174 .598
Young, CHI 114 191 .597
Ayton, PHO 157 269 .584
Valanciunas, MEM 110 189 .582

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 24 110 227 337 14.0
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 28 97 273 370 13.2
Ayton, PHO 26 98 223 321 12.3
Jokic, DEN 26 79 220 299 11.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 26 47 251 298 11.5
Sabonis, IND 28 77 243 320 11.4
Vucevic, ORL 28 58 262 320 11.4
Valanciunas, MEM 17 54 134 188 11.1
Randle, NY 29 41 278 319 11.0

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 23 260 11.3
Westbrook, WAS 18 169 9.4
Doncic, DAL 27 254 9.4
Young, ATL 25 233 9.3
Jokic, DEN 26 226 8.7
Green, GS 24 199 8.3
Paul, PHO 25 206 8.2
Simmons, PHI 25 201 8.0
James, LAL 28 223 8.0
Lillard, POR 25 183 7.3

Updated : 2021-02-17 00:35 GMT+08:00

