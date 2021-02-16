THROUGH FEBRUARY 15
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|23
|265
|172
|761
|33.1
|Curry, GS
|28
|282
|140
|844
|30.1
|Embiid, PHI
|22
|207
|212
|652
|29.6
|Lillard, POR
|25
|223
|185
|731
|29.2
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|271
|178
|785
|29.1
|LaVine, CHI
|26
|261
|117
|732
|28.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|26
|268
|162
|727
|28.0
|Leonard, LAC
|23
|224
|123
|615
|26.7
|Jokic, DEN
|26
|266
|121
|690
|26.5
|Brown, BOS
|24
|240
|88
|624
|26.0
|Young, ATL
|25
|183
|227
|648
|25.9
|Tatum, BOS
|21
|198
|83
|538
|25.6
|James, LAL
|28
|261
|120
|714
|25.5
|Booker, PHO
|22
|197
|98
|539
|24.5
|Williamson, NO
|25
|235
|135
|609
|24.4
|Mitchell, UTA
|26
|215
|110
|629
|24.2
|Ingram, NO
|26
|217
|124
|624
|24.0
|Harden, BKN
|23
|169
|143
|549
|23.9
|Vucevic, ORL
|28
|263
|62
|663
|23.7
|Fox, SAC
|26
|219
|118
|604
|23.2
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Holmes, SAC
|136
|210
|.648
|Harrell, LAL
|150
|233
|.644
|Allen, CLE
|122
|190
|.642
|Gobert, UTA
|150
|235
|.638
|Williamson, NO
|235
|387
|.607
|Kanter, POR
|129
|214
|.603
|Plumlee, DET
|104
|174
|.598
|Young, CHI
|114
|191
|.597
|Ayton, PHO
|157
|269
|.584
|Valanciunas, MEM
|110
|189
|.582
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|24
|110
|227
|337
|14.0
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|28
|97
|273
|370
|13.2
|Ayton, PHO
|26
|98
|223
|321
|12.3
|Jokic, DEN
|26
|79
|220
|299
|11.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|26
|47
|251
|298
|11.5
|Sabonis, IND
|28
|77
|243
|320
|11.4
|Vucevic, ORL
|28
|58
|262
|320
|11.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|17
|54
|134
|188
|11.1
|Randle, NY
|29
|41
|278
|319
|11.0
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|23
|260
|11.3
|Westbrook, WAS
|18
|169
|9.4
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|254
|9.4
|Young, ATL
|25
|233
|9.3
|Jokic, DEN
|26
|226
|8.7
|Green, GS
|24
|199
|8.3
|Paul, PHO
|25
|206
|8.2
|Simmons, PHI
|25
|201
|8.0
|James, LAL
|28
|223
|8.0
|Lillard, POR
|25
|183
|7.3