AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Bridgeport 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 14
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 2
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8
Rockford 3 0 2 1 0 1 8 13
Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 10
Lehigh Valley 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9
Hershey 3 1 0 2 0 4 8 9
Utica 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13
WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11
Syracuse 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 10
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 5 5 0 0 0 10 16 9
Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
Ontario 5 0 4 1 0 1 12 22
Bakersfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-17 00:34 GMT+08:00

