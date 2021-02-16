Alexa
Club Brugge hit by virus cases ahead of Europa League match

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 22:10
Brugge's Hans Vanaken on his way to scoring his sides second goal on a penalty during a Champions league Group F soccer match between Brugge and Zenit...

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Three players and the coaching staff at Club Brugge have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of a trip to Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League, the Belgian team said Tuesday.

Stefano Denswil, Matej Mitrovic and Hans Vanaken all returned positive tests along with coach Philippe Clement and his assistants, the club said. They have all been placed in isolation and will miss Thursday's round of 32 match in Ukraine.

Brugge said midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, one of Europe’s top prospects, tested negative and will make the trip to Kyiv following concerns that he could have contracted the virus.

Both Brugge and Dynamo have moved into the Europa League following their exits from the group stage of the Champions League.

