Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews

By ARITZ PARRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/16 21:43
Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain have launched two separate investigations involving a far-right party and extremist neo-Nazi sympathizers for possible hate crimes against Muslims and Jews, respectively.

The Barcelona province prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it was looking into the recent campaign in a regional Catalan election by Vox, a party that mixes Spanish nationalism, populism and an uncompromising stance against illegal migration, after receiving complaints from several Islamic communities.

The groups, representing more than 300 mosques in the northeastern region, argued that Vox’s social media campaign under the tag #StopIslamization, which included a video mixing news about Muslims and an extremist attack in 2017, was slanderous toward Muslims in Catalonia.

Barcelona prosecutor Pilar López told The Associated Press that the initial probe, which will be protected by judicial secrecy, could last up to six months before deciding whether the campaign amounted to inciting hatred against Muslims.

Vox parliamentary spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, said Tuesday that the party was proud of its actions. The campaign highlighted the risks, he said, “brought by some who don’t accept the Western lifestyle and even come to bring it down.”

Making inroads in Catalan politics for the first time and sounding alarms across the political spectrum, Vox obtained Sunday 11 of the regional parliament’s 135 seats, more than the other two center-to-right parties combined.

In a separate case, prosecutors in Madrid opened a probe into anti-Semitic messages voiced by a small group of extremists who gathered Saturday to honor the memory of a Spanish platoon that joined Nazi troops during World War II.

In videos distributed by Russian news agency Ruptly of the march at Madrid's largest cemetery, a woman delivers a fiery speech referring to “the Jew” as “the enemy.”

Updated : 2021-02-16 23:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season