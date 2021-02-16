Alexa
French rugby squad isolating after COVID-19 case among staff

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 20:03
French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Fran...

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France’s entire rugby squad was isolating on Tuesday after an unnamed member of the team’s backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

All players in camp at France’s training center in Marcoussis have tested negative for COVID-19, the French Rugby Federation said, but head coach Fabien Galthie was being retested Tuesday following what it described as a “suspicious and unproven case.”

Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

France’s next game in the tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores have opened with two straight wins, over Italy and Ireland.

The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.

