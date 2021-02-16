Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;8;83%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;79;62;Sunny and warmer;87;66;ENE;3;51%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;63;40;A little a.m. rain;49;33;NW;10;75%;74%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;44;Increasing clouds;66;46;ESE;5;59%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A bit of rain;49;44;A shower or two;50;44;SSW;16;87%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;29;24;Cloudy with flurries;32;25;E;5;82%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;72;48;Remaining very warm;83;48;SW;5;25%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;29;7;Cloudy and colder;14;8;ENE;7;81%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;91;69;Sunny;91;67;SE;7;46%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Snow and rain;37;31;Partly sunny, chilly;44;33;W;5;62%;4%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;75;62;Partly sunny;78;56;ESE;8;50%;25%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;80;63;Showers around;69;46;WSW;11;42%;60%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;8;57%;1%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;87;62;Hazy sunshine;87;61;E;5;50%;37%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;91;79;Spotty showers;87;78;S;7;69%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with some sun;57;46;Partly sunny;57;46;W;6;79%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;36;19;Sunny, but chilly;39;21;WSW;10;13%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun and chilly;40;26;A little p.m. rain;48;34;W;6;52%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;36;34;A shower or two;42;36;W;8;97%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;47;A p.m. shower or two;71;50;WNW;5;62%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;79;66;Couple of t-storms;80;66;W;4;79%;95%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;32;29;Morning rain;44;34;WNW;8;83%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;54;44;A shower or two;51;43;S;11;73%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cold with flurries;29;20;Variable clouds;38;28;SW;6;43%;57%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cold;35;25;A.M. rain, clearing;41;32;NW;5;67%;64%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;78;63;A morning shower;81;64;ENE;7;68%;45%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;68;Decreasing clouds;86;69;ENE;5;42%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;45;25;Hazy and colder;32;22;WNW;17;46%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasingly windy;62;46;A morning shower;56;49;WNW;20;49%;68%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;SSW;9;52%;6%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;NE;4;57%;5%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;70;Nice with sunshine;88;73;E;5;58%;3%;9

Chicago, United States;A little snow;22;-3;Cloudy and frigid;20;13;SSE;6;75%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;E;7;68%;19%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with snow;31;29;A bit of a.m. snow;34;29;ESE;5;99%;81%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;78;65;Decreasing clouds;76;65;NNE;9;65%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;25;22;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;8;86%;77%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;88;78;Clearing and breezy;90;76;NE;15;69%;5%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;82;55;Hazy sunshine;79;54;N;4;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;38;13;A bit of p.m. snow;28;16;E;5;81%;90%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly cloudy;88;63;ENE;4;51%;6%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. showers;88;75;Mainly cloudy;88;76;SW;7;70%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;51;42;Inc. clouds;49;39;S;13;72%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;72;41;Sunny and warm;72;43;NNE;9;17%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun returning;62;54;Periods of sun;62;53;NE;6;75%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;64;Rain and drizzle;68;64;NNW;7;67%;65%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with t-storms;72;59;Rain and drizzle;67;59;SSE;9;89%;86%;3

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;83;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;7;63%;27%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of snow;26;6;Partly sunny, frigid;11;-4;NE;7;78%;5%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;88;71;Partly sunny;90;70;ESE;6;56%;2%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;ENE;8;60%;14%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;83;71;An afternoon shower;82;70;ENE;10;63%;77%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;91;64;Sunny and beautiful;87;62;SE;5;33%;4%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;N;5;35%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;34;28;A snow shower;36;25;SW;9;74%;66%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;81;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;W;7;84%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;89;76;A t-storm around;80;68;NNW;15;53%;55%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;S;6;45%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;60;33;Sunny and pleasant;68;33;WSW;5;20%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;86;58;Sunny;89;57;NNW;6;38%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;42;Hazy sunshine;70;42;SSE;5;48%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;98;62;Winds subsiding;79;54;N;22;21%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning colder;21;-1;Periods of sun, cold;19;7;WSW;5;71%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;85;74;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;ENE;13;62%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;95;76;Cloudy;91;74;SSW;6;64%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;88;65;Sunshine, pleasant;85;66;W;5;49%;17%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;91;74;A stray shower;94;71;ESE;4;57%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;57;38;Spotty showers;57;40;SSE;7;52%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;90;79;Clouds and sun;90;77;SW;5;74%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;77;68;Partly sunny;76;68;SSE;7;67%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;62;53;Periods of sun;62;56;SSW;6;85%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;51;46;A little rain;51;47;SSW;15;87%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;NNE;6;39%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;78;Mostly cloudy;90;78;S;7;62%;16%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;59;39;Periods of sun;60;40;SW;4;71%;10%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;89;82;Mostly sunny;91;83;NE;9;62%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;NE;5;74%;74%;12

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;88;72;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;E;6;66%;58%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;88;65;Mostly sunny;84;65;ESE;9;54%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;75;43;SW;6;15%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;78;75;A shower or two;81;77;ESE;10;73%;62%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold;21;5;Periods of sun, cold;18;-5;NNE;5;64%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;E;13;63%;2%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brief a.m. showers;74;68;Spotty showers;74;69;SSE;12;78%;72%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with snow;26;9;Mostly sunny;17;5;WSW;6;58%;6%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;10;9;Cloudy, not as cold;17;-1;NE;5;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;82;72;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NNW;7;54%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;Partly sunny;82;58;NNE;11;50%;4%;10

New York, United States;Milder, morning rain;49;23;Mostly sunny, colder;32;25;NNW;10;36%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and a t-storm;53;39;Windy in the morning;49;35;NNW;14;62%;29%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few p.m. flurries;27;13;Cloudy and colder;15;-3;WSW;9;80%;40%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;50;39;Windy and colder;40;33;W;20;30%;33%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;27;23;A bit of snow;30;24;NE;6;79%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;22;0;Sunny and cold;17;2;WSW;9;58%;9%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;84;77;A morning shower;84;75;NE;5;75%;82%;13

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;89;75;A shower or two;91;73;NNW;8;65%;56%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;ENE;8;66%;15%;10

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;54;45;Partly sunny;56;44;SSE;9;68%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;84;68;Sunshine, pleasant;77;62;W;11;67%;57%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;88;72;Mostly sunny;87;72;S;6;58%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of t-storms;89;75;Spotty showers;89;75;NE;12;76%;76%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;42%;10%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;40;32;A shower or two;41;33;WSW;10;88%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;31;9;Very cold;20;11;NW;14;26%;14%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;64;51;A bit of rain;66;52;NNE;9;69%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Clouds and sun;66;52;SSW;3;85%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;85;75;Cloudy with a shower;84;74;NE;7;67%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;41;34;A p.m. shower or two;38;32;W;7;92%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;31;7;Bitterly cold;17;-4;ENE;6;81%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;73;A t-storm around;88;74;N;5;68%;64%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;86;66;Very warm;91;69;S;13;12%;5%;6

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;52;37;A shower or two;56;37;NE;4;72%;57%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;25;7;Cloudy and very cold;7;-12;ENE;6;70%;8%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;44;Partly sunny;61;46;WSW;8;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;85;63;A shower or two;82;60;ENE;9;65%;60%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;83;74;Winds subsiding;80;75;E;16;77%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Mostly sunny;71;61;WSW;5;81%;31%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;WSW;5;25%;27%;9

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;74;57;Clouds, then sun;77;56;SW;5;50%;14%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;87;70;Mostly sunny;85;72;NNE;9;68%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;60;52;Periods of sun;61;51;SSE;7;80%;74%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;46;35;Cloudy with a shower;45;33;SE;5;78%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Snow;29;16;Hazy sun, very cold;25;17;NW;11;27%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;36;Sunny, but chilly;45;34;WNW;13;44%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;89;74;Breezy;90;74;NNE;14;57%;2%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold;31;6;Increasing clouds;37;28;WSW;6;66%;60%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;74;Partly sunny;82;74;ENE;16;71%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, cold;29;21;A snow shower, cold;26;19;ESE;6;70%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;73;68;A shower in the a.m.;74;67;ESE;14;63%;80%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;80;61;Cooler;64;55;E;8;66%;58%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;32;13;Frigid;13;-9;ESE;6;79%;4%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;72;42;Sunny and warm;72;46;ENE;5;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;43;37;Periods of rain;39;26;NW;13;84%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;68;56;Cloudy and mild;67;52;N;5;23%;45%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower and t-storm;68;44;Periods of rain;53;46;WNW;26;74%;94%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;20;Showers around;50;34;E;4;44%;82%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;59;44;Windy;53;33;WNW;19;35%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, colder;20;6;Becoming cloudy;25;18;N;7;63%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;46;Sunny;62;49;SW;10;49%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;60;39;Sunshine, pleasant;67;42;SSW;4;53%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;16;-9;Some sun;24;-3;ESE;6;81%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;44;35;Mostly sunny;43;34;NE;3;61%;9%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cold with snow;33;26;Spotty showers;48;35;WNW;8;78%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with hazy sun;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;E;7;44%;11%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun, cold;20;8;Partly sunny, cold;21;-6;ENE;5;66%;3%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;29;26;Snow and rain;34;16;ENE;6;95%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;57;56;Winds subsiding;62;51;SSE;21;60%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;64;Sunny;95;72;WSW;6;51%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;62;40;Mild with rain;50;25;WNW;3;77%;88%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-16 21:30 GMT+08:00

