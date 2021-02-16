Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar

Two flights slated to fly between Taipei and Yangon

  248
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News
2021/02/16 20:25
Demonstrations continue in major cities across Myanmar

Demonstrations continue in major cities across Myanmar (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative office in Myanmar announced on Feb. 15 that China Airlines has arranged two charter flights for Taiwanese who wish to leave Myanmar amid the mounting conflicts between the Burmese and the junta.

Since the Burmese military overthrew the nation's legitimate government and detained high-ranking officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, protests have filled the country. Peaceful demonstrators have been met with heavy-handed crackdowns from state security forces.

Taiwan's representative office in Myanmar confirmed there will be two charter flights operated by China Airlines on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The flights will carry Taiwanese nationals from Yangon to Taipei.

The office suggests that anyone wishing to take these flights contact the airlines as soon as possible and closely follow the latest updates on the ongoing protests.
Myanmar
coup
Aung San Suu Kyi

RELATED ARTICLES

Myanmar military ratchets up pressure: tanks deployed, soldiers fire at protesters
Myanmar military ratchets up pressure: tanks deployed, soldiers fire at protesters
2021/02/15 13:00
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
2021/02/10 15:06
US Secretary of State mentions threats to Taiwan in phone call to China
US Secretary of State mentions threats to Taiwan in phone call to China
2021/02/06 15:07
Protest in Taiwan against Myanmar military coup
Protest in Taiwan against Myanmar military coup
2021/02/06 14:08
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
2021/02/05 21:00

Updated : 2021-02-16 21:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season