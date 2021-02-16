China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar

Demonstrations continue in major cities across Myanmar Demonstrations continue in major cities across Myanmar (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative office in Myanmar announced on Feb. 15 that China Airlines has arranged two charter flights for Taiwanese who wish to leave Myanmar amid the mounting conflicts between the Burmese and the junta.

Since the Burmese military overthrew the nation's legitimate government and detained high-ranking officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, protests have filled the country. Peaceful demonstrators have been met with heavy-handed crackdowns from state security forces.

Taiwan's representative office in Myanmar confirmed there will be two charter flights operated by China Airlines on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The flights will carry Taiwanese nationals from Yangon to Taipei.

The office suggests that anyone wishing to take these flights contact the airlines as soon as possible and closely follow the latest updates on the ongoing protests.