Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Vlhova out in parallel qualifying at ski worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 17:56
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova checks her time at the finish area of the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, ...

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova checks her time at the finish area of the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, ...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut-Behrami failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the women’s parallel event at the skiing world championships.

Vlhova did not finish her run in qualification and Gut-Behrami ranked 11th on the red course.

Only the eight fastest skiers from each course advance to the round of 16.

Combined gold medalist Marco Schwarz was the most notable casualty in qualifying for the men’s event.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin are sitting out the women's race. Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen have not entered the men's competition.

The knockout phase starts at 2 p.m.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season