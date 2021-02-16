Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

France votes on anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 16:36
A banner reads « All united against political islamophobia » during a gathering in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Activists rallied Sunday in Paris to ...
Activists hold placards reading « No to the separatism law » in the center, and « Equality of rights is the right of everyone to be different » on the...
Shoppers who belong to the Muslim community wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at the Belleville open market in Paris, Tu...

A banner reads « All united against political islamophobia » during a gathering in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Activists rallied Sunday in Paris to ...

Activists hold placards reading « No to the separatism law » in the center, and « Equality of rights is the right of everyone to be different » on the...

Shoppers who belong to the Muslim community wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at the Belleville open market in Paris, Tu...

PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament is voting Tuesday on a bill that would strengthen government oversight of mosques and religious schools and crack down on polygamy and forced marriage, among other measures aimed at rooting out Islamic radicalism.

The bill is part of broader French efforts to fight extremism in recent years that gained new urgency after a teacher was beheaded in October and other attacks. President Emmanuel Macron says the efforts are also needed to protect French values like gender equality and secularism from encroaching fundamentalism in some communities.

But many French Muslims say the draft law limits religious freedom and unfairly targets them, and say France already has enough laws to fight terrorist violence. Critics call the bill a political maneuver by Macron to win support from conservative and far-right voters ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The bill is expected to win approval in the National Assembly, which is dominated by Macron's centrist party, as well as the conservative-led Senate.

Updated : 2021-02-16 18:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season