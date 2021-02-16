Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 15:48
People take photographs as snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending ...
Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from...
Soldiers help a member of the Presidential Guard, known as Evzonas, during the changing of the guard as snow falls at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier ...
People take photographs as snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending...
The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather f...
The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather f...
Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A ...
Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background, early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A c...

People take photographs as snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending ...

Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from...

Soldiers help a member of the Presidential Guard, known as Evzonas, during the changing of the guard as snow falls at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier ...

People take photographs as snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending...

The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather f...

The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather f...

Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A ...

Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background, early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A c...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital’s northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes Tuesday morning.

Health authorities announced they were postponing all coronavirus vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday. One line of the Athens subway that runs partially above ground to the northern suburbs was halted, while most buses were withdrawn from the capital’s streets for safety reasons.

Snowplows and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.

Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.

Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore.

The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.

Updated : 2021-02-16 16:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan