India beats England by 317 runs in 2nd test in Chennai

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 15:30
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate during play on day two of their third cricke...

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Axar Patel took 5-60 as India beat England by 317 runs in the second cricket test to level the four-match series 1-1.

Patel became the ninth Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on test debut as England was bowled out for 164 runs in the second innings and on the fourth day Tuesday. Ravichandran Ashwin was the last Indian spin bowler to achieve the feat, picking up 6-47 against the West Indies in 2011-12.

Ashwin took 3-53 in the second innings in this match and finished with a match haul of eight wickets as well as a century in the Indian second innings.

Kuldeep Yadav took 2-25 as Indian spinners accounted for all 10 wickets in the second innings and 17 wickets in the test overall.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 43 off 18 balls, including five sixes. Joe Root scored 33.

England won the first test, also in Chennai, by 227 runs.

Updated : 2021-02-16 16:57 GMT+08:00

