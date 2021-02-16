20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards

Lo (left) said he purchased the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope" tickets after deciding to try his luck in the lottery. Lo (left) said he purchased the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope" tickets after deciding to try his luck in the lottery. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 20-year-old man in Pingtung County recently won a NT$1 million (US$35,730) prize on a Lunar New Year scratchcard after deciding to try his luck in the lottery.

The man surnamed Lo (羅), told the media Tuesday (Feb. 16) that he had purchased 18 NT$2,000 scratch tickets in the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope" scratch game on Saturday (Feb. 13) after coming across a new lottery shop near his house. He said his family were screaming with joy and disbelief when he told them that he had won.

Lo said that he only buys lottery tickets during the Lunar New Year holiday and that the most he had won on a scratchcard was NT$2,000. He added that he will use a portion of his winnings to buy new cell phones for his family and save the rest.

Lo also pointed out that he will not push his luck by buying more scratch tickets in the coming weeks. However, he said he would most likely play scratch lottery games again during next year's Lunar New Year holiday, reported CNA.

According to Taiwan Lottery Corp. (台灣彩券), the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope" scratch game offers three NT$20 million first prizes, seven second prizes of NT$2 million, along with a NT$1.93 million BMW SUV, and 520 NT$1 million third prizes. As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the NT$20 million jackpots have been claimed.