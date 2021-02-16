Curry nets 36, Warriors deal Cavs 8th straight loss, 129-98

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketba... Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San... Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Injured Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, from left, celebrates with Juan Toscano-Anderson and Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA... Injured Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, from left, celebrates with Juan Toscano-Anderson and Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, celebrates with forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cl... Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, celebrates with forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, right, shoots in front of Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketb... Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, right, shoots in front of Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Franci... Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketba... Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisc... Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98 on Monday night.

Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Warriors sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss.

Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided. The two-time MVP is averaging 37.3 points over his last six games and showing no wear and tear in a season in which he is carrying a heavy offensive burden.

But Green, starting at center recently with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney injured, was just as crucial against he Cavaliers. He consistently found teammates cutting to the basket and led an unselfish offense that piled up 34 assists.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Cleveland shot 38.9% from the floor and was winless on its five-game road trip.

The Warriors closed out the first half on a 23-8 run for a 64-54 lead at the break. Curry scored 24 in the first half and Golden State shot 54.5% (24 for 44) while holding Cleveland to 41.3% shooting (19 for 46).

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince (ankle) sat out the game, with Cedi Osman taking his spot as one of the starting forwards. … Isaac Okoro went down hard in a collision on a second-quarter drive to the basket. He was tended to by trainers on the court and left the game. He returned in the second half.

Warriors: Curry has hit at least one 3-pointer in 90 consecutive games, passing Dana Barros for the fourth-longest 3-point streak in NBA history. Curry happens to own the record with a 157-game 3-point streak from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016. … Green, who was limited in the morning shootaround due to a sore right knee, has 10-plus assists in six of his last seven games.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return to Cleveland to host San Antonio on Wednesday, the start of a four-game homestand.

Warriors: Host Miami on Wednesday in the fourth of a nine-game stretch against Eastern Conference opponents.

