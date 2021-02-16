Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry celebrates against the Utah Jazz in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt La... Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry celebrates against the Utah Jazz in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to power the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.

Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20.

Philadelphia (18-10) was minus big man Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness. Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds — barely missing a triple-double. He easily topped his previous best of 34 points set on Dec. 7, 2019.

Tobias Harris had a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls.

Royce O’Neale hit consecutive 3-pointers to quell Philadelphia's final rally. His wing 3 to beat the shot clock gave Utah a 129-118 lead with 2:12 to play.

Joe Ingles added 20 points for the Jazz.

Simmons scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the Jazz lead to 110-104 with 8:40 left. Minutes later, he found Harris for a 3 to get Philadelphia within 113-109.