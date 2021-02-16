Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wheeler's 3rd-period goal lifts Jets to 6-5 win over Oilers

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 13:00
Wheeler's 3rd-period goal lifts Jets to 6-5 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Blake Wheeler’s goal early in the third proved to be the winner as the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also scored.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals apiece and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, which lost for the first time in four games. Goalie Mike Smith surrendered four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen.

Wheeler’s fifth goal of the season at 6:22 of the third put Winnipeg ahead after Edmonton had rallied from a 4-1 deficit and tied the game at 5-all.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Helleybuck improved to 9-1-1 in his last 11 starts versus Edmonton, which had a 45-24 edge in shots on goal. Hellebuyck made a big play on Oilers captain Connor McDavid with a minute to play and the goaltender on the bench.

The Jets earned the victory after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Winnipeg improved to 2-1 against Edmonton this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

The Jets and Oilers complete a two-game set in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan